'Kahaniyaan Sudhanshu Rai Ke Saath': Check out the new storyteller in Delhi

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai, who started his storytelling journey on various online platforms in 2018, has now launched his first weekly show titled Kahaniyaan — Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai Ke Saath of his diverse stories. The 35-year-old pens stories on genres such as detective, thriller, horror, sci-fi and romance, among others.

The Gurugram-based storyteller, whose popularity grew because of his thriller and detective short stories, is a serial entrepreneur and also runs a public relations and communications firm.

Tell us something about your journey till here?

I graduated from Delhi University, and then pursued an MBA from IBS Bangalore. Since school days, I have had an interest in drama and acting. In college, I made a group of friends and we participated in a number of inter-college competition and youth festivals. I wrote and directed plays and acted in them without any formal training. These competitions instilled confidence in me and I bagged several awards as well.

When did you write your first story?

I wrote my first-ever story in college. It was Sabhyata, a tale of two farmers in pre-Independence India who were reluctant to cultivate fruits and vegetables. Professionally, the first story I wrote was The Dark House in 2018, one of my most loved stories. It is about a village called Koraba where people were forced to flee due to unusual happenings that originated from a ‘cursed Dark House’. When one such villager returns to the villages with his friend after a long gap, nothing has changed and the house continues to haunt the villagers. The protagonist ends up losing his friend to the house and seeks help from Detective Boomrah, who unravels the mystery.



What inspired you to be a storyteller?

A storyteller has existed within me since I was a child. When I went to the school or when I visited a marketplace, the people around, their conversations, mannerism etc appeared to me as if they were all part of a story. Later as I grew up, I decided to pen those thoughts and observations on paper. Gradually, I was able to bring the flow into my thoughts that’s reminiscent of a story. This is how my journey began as a storyteller. But I would say I have been most inspired by the common people.



Do you do the voice over for all your stories on your own?

Yes, I conceive, write and record my stories in my own voice. My stories are bound by language, they are more in the conversational tone, and the language is a combination of Hindi and English. The titles are not always in English; many of my stories with Hindi titles as well, such as Gumnaam Ladka, Woh Kaun Thi, Holi Wala Dost, Uska Adha Hissa and Mangu Chitrakar. However, English titles are somewhat catchy and strike the chord with my audience, which comprises a lot of youth.

Do you feel like putting your stories into writing?

I am already working on a graphic novel or book featuring Detective Boomrah. I am in talks with a few publications, and also OTT platforms to take Detective Boomrah to the big screen.

What else have you been working on during the pandemic?

We are trying to create more fictional characters, and one of the newest additions is Dr Shekhawat, a qualified doctor and mind reader. By we, I mean my wife Manisha Sharma and friend Puneet Sharma, who have played a pivotal role in my journey as a storyteller. Whenever I write a story, I share it with them for their feedback and inputs. I have penned a few inspirational and motivational poems.

ON: Every Friday, 9:00 pm-10:00 pm; Saturday, 2:00 pm-3:00 pm

AT: ISHQ 104.8FM