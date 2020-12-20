STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Court rejects bail plea of man seen in video in 'aggressive posture' with mob

During the hearing, Gurmeet Singh's counsel claimed he had been falsely implicated in the matter and was pulling a rickshaw with a passenger during the riots in the Welcome area.

Published: 20th December 2020 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed the bail application of a man in a northeast Delhi riots case, saying he can be clearly seen in a CCTV footage in an "aggressive posture" with other rioters.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed the bail plea of Gurmeet Singh and said the accused was "part of the unlawful assembly which, in prosecution of common object, had committed the offence" of rioting and firing, leading to gunshot injuries to some people and police officials.

"Regarding the role of the present accused/applicant Gurmeet Singh, he is clearly visible in the CCTV footage in an aggressive posture with other rioters. He is holding wooden 'fatta' (plank) and brick in his hands. Thus, he is actively participating in the riots."

"Thus, the accused was part of the unlawful assembly which in prosecution of common object had committed the offence of rioting and firing gunshot injuries on the public persons and police officials and thus, every member of unlawful assembly is deemed to be guilty of offence committed by every member of that assembly in prosecution of common object of that assembly," the court said in its order passed on December 18.

During the hearing, Singh's counsel claimed he had been falsely implicated in the matter and was pulling a rickshaw with a passenger during the riots in the Welcome area.

Special Public Prosecutor Saleem Ahmed, appearing for the police, opposed the bail plea, saying Singh can be clearly seen in a CCTV footage allegedly actively participating in the riots and pelting stones.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between those opposing the amended citizenship law and those supporting it spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi riots Gurmeet Singh
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp