STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Children with one parent serving jail term can get financial help from Delhi government

Previously, the scheme offered assistance to children who had both parents in jail or if the other parent had passed away. 

Published: 21st December 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

​Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam accepted some suggestions by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved changes in the eligibility criteria for schemes to help children of prisoners. The Women and Child Development Department approved these changes on Sunday. 

​Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam accepted some suggestions by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) including changes to the eligibility criteria and smooth disbursement of financial assistance to the child of an inmate in Delhi’s prisons.

He also directed the department to inform such prisoners about this scheme on day of arrest. The children who have one of the parents in jail and have no financial means to support themselves will be eligible for financial assistance.

Previously, the scheme offered assistance to children who had both parents in jail or if the other parent had passed away. 

“Children often face economic hardships coupled with social stigma which leads to dropping out of school, financial insecurity, etc. The government must offer support to such children,” said Gautam.

DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu has initiated the process of revamping the assistance scheme in September this year. These recommendations were sent to the ministry last month. 

The Morning Standard has reported in September about DCPCR’s push to reform the assistance scheme for children of inmates. 

“Families of the prisoner should be informed at the day of the arrest about this scheme. A dashboard with all the details of the family members needs to be maintained by the Home Department,” the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajendra Pal Gautam DCPCR Delhi Police Delhi Prisons Delhi Jails AAP
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp