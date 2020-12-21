Children with one parent serving jail term can get financial help from Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved changes in the eligibility criteria for schemes to help children of prisoners. The Women and Child Development Department approved these changes on Sunday.

​Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam accepted some suggestions by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) including changes to the eligibility criteria and smooth disbursement of financial assistance to the child of an inmate in Delhi’s prisons.

He also directed the department to inform such prisoners about this scheme on day of arrest. The children who have one of the parents in jail and have no financial means to support themselves will be eligible for financial assistance.

Previously, the scheme offered assistance to children who had both parents in jail or if the other parent had passed away.

“Children often face economic hardships coupled with social stigma which leads to dropping out of school, financial insecurity, etc. The government must offer support to such children,” said Gautam.

DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu has initiated the process of revamping the assistance scheme in September this year. These recommendations were sent to the ministry last month.

The Morning Standard has reported in September about DCPCR’s push to reform the assistance scheme for children of inmates.

“Families of the prisoner should be informed at the day of the arrest about this scheme. A dashboard with all the details of the family members needs to be maintained by the Home Department,” the minister added.