STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt e-learning contents being accessed from US, UK too: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said that it now serves as a new model of online education during the pandemic, not just nationally but also internationally.

Published: 21st December 2020 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The e-learning contents of the Delhi government schools have been getting global recognition with users from about 20 countries accessing it during the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

"It is a matter of pride for us that the online classes of Delhi Government school teachers are being accessed in approximately 20 countries including the UK, the USA, Germany, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, Philippines, Malaysia and Nepal, among others," he said.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, said that with the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis wreaking havoc on the education system, schools have been completely closed since March.

"The Delhi government immediately took stock of the situation and devised a plan to minimize the teaching-learning loss. The teachers then started online classes for government school students of classes 11 and 12. We have also introduced subject wise worksheets for students of classes KG to 10," he said in a statement.

With the success of these online classes, and its equally interesting learning content, Sisodia said that it now serves as a new model of online education during the pandemic, not just nationally but also internationally.

The Directorate of Education of Delhi Government currently runs two YouTube channels titled Core Academic Unit Class XII' and Core Academic Unit Class XI' which presents all the e-learning contents and lectures for secondary students of Delhi government schools.

The channel gets over 7 lakh viewers weekly.

Currently, 16 subjects are offered online that are run by 132 teachers for Class XII students.

In September, Core Academic Unit Class XI was launched offering 12 subjects.

"Highly innovative content was designed to engage the students who had been relegated to study from within the confines of their homes.

"Quizzes, talk shows, cartoon characters, art integration et al were introduced in the online classes to actively engage the students," Sisodia said.

"Moreover, topics with important social messages relating to the Covid19 pandemic like taking necessary health precautions, communal harmony, or sensitizing the students to other environment challenges were taught.

"So far, the feedback has been extremely positive from the students and parents alike," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Manish Sisodia online classes Delhi school classes coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp