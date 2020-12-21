Delhi witnesses coldest morning of winter season at 3.4 degrees Celsius

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the season so far on Sunday at 3.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, on Sunday morning.

A cold wave swept the national capital and neighbouring regions as icy winds from snow-laden Western Himalayas barrelled through the city, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 5 degrees Celsius in the next five to six days, it said. On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

The city had recorded a “severe” cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees, seven notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. However, it rose to 19.8 degrees Celsius on Friday and 21.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

According to the IMD, a “cold day” is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.4 degrees Celsius below the normal.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than the normal for two consecutive days.

However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day, officials said.