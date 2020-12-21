STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi witnesses coldest morning of winter season at 3.4 degrees Celsius

A cold wave swept the national capital and neighbouring regions as icy winds from snow-laden Western Himalayas barrelled through the city, the IMD said. 

Published: 21st December 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Winter, Cold, Delhi

For small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the season so far on Sunday at 3.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, on Sunday morning. 

A cold wave swept the national capital and neighbouring regions as icy winds from snow-laden Western Himalayas barrelled through the city, the IMD said. 

The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 5 degrees Celsius in the next five to six days, it said. On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius. 

The city had recorded a “severe” cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees, seven notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. However, it rose to 19.8 degrees Celsius on Friday and 21.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday.  

According to the IMD, a “cold day” is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.4 degrees Celsius below the normal. 

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than the normal for two consecutive days. 

However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Winter Delhi Cold Wave IMD Safdarjung Observatory
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp