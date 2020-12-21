STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'I-T raids to target those supporting farmers': Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre

Reacting to a news report about raids by the Income Tax Department officials on the residence of some traders from Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal alleged BJP was behind the action.

Published: 21st December 2020 08:29 AM

Children use makeshift swings inside a truck during the farmers’ protest at the Ghazipur border.

Children use makeshift swings inside a truck during the farmers’ protest at the Ghazipur border. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday once again attacked the Centre saying the BJP is trying to weaken the farmers’ agitation by sending investigative agencies after people, traders and organisations who are trying to help. 

Reacting to a news report about raids by the Income Tax Department officials on the residence of some traders from Punjab, Kejriwal alleged BJP was behind the action.

“The Centre is conducting income tax raids against the traders of Punjab who are helping the farmers in their struggle. It is completely wrong to harass traders like this. All this is being done to weaken the peasant movement,” said Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi. 

“Today the whole country stands with the farmers, how many people will the government conduct raids on?” questioned Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has pledged full support to the agitation of farmers at the Singhu border. AAP has called for taking back the three farm laws immediately and accepting the farmers’ demands. 

AAP government has taken care of food and shelter arrangements for the protestors. It has started ‘AAP kitchen’ for preparation of fresh meals. Government ambulances have been arranged at the Singhu border for medical assistance. 

During a special assembly session last week, Kejriwal tore the copies of three farm bills in the house as a form of protest. 

Earlier, he has visited the protest site, presenting himself as a ‘sewadaar’ to show solidarity with the farmers. 

Kejriwal has blamed the Congress government in Punjab and BJP government at the Centre for the situation. AAP, has a strong presence in Punjab, which is heading for polls in 2022, and is hoping to cash in through this goodwill exercise for farmers.

Eye-examination camp for protesters at Singhu

A team of nine doctors from Punjab’s Garhshankar set up a two-day medical camp at the Singhu border on Sunday to attend to the protesting farmers who are suffering from eye-related problems. 

Due to the excessive cold, dust and pollution, many protesting farmers have been complaining of the dry-eye syndrome, watery eyes and other eye-related problems

Majority of farmers support farm laws: BJP

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said on Sunday that majority of farmers in the country support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the new farm laws. 

If a survey is conducted in the country, 99.9 per cent farmers will be found in support of the prime minister, Singh claimed at a ‘kisan chaupal’ at Gharoli village in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar. The meet was organised by the party’s Delhi unit in support of the farm legislations.

