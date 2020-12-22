STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aam Aadmi Party plans 'roadshow of strength' in Lucknow

The Aam Aadmi Party has challenged the Uttar Pradesh government to show its track record on education and other aspects in the last four years. 

Published: 22nd December 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 08:27 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looking to challenge the ruling BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will lead a 10-km long roadshow in the state capital on Tuesday to display party’s strength. 

Sisodia, considered AAP’s number two, has been attacking the Yogi government over various issues for the past week to set the tone for the showdown. 

The AAP has challenged the UP government to show its track record on education and other aspects in the last four years. 

Sisodia, who also happens to be the education minister, has challenged his UP counterpart for a debate on the education models of Delhi and UP. 

“We plan to welcome the deputy chief minister of Delhi to Lucknow in a grand way with a show of strength. AAP’s frontal organisations like women and student wings will welcome the leaders at mini events planned on the way. As there has been no response about the debate from government’s side we will see how that part goes,” said a party official from AAP’s UP unit. 

Sisodia, who will reach Lucknow airport on Tuesday morning, will start the roadshow from there and his convoy is expected to pass through Alambagh, Neher, Cantonment area and finally reach the VVIP guest house. 

AAP has announced to contest the UP assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2022. Before the assembly elections, the party will also pose a challenge in the panchayat polls next year.  

AAP has already launched several social media campaigns against UP government and Chief Minister Adityanath. 

Senior AAP leader and UP unit in-charge Sanjay Singh has been attacking the BJP government for the last few months branding the chief minister as a ‘casteist’.

‘Our e-learning getting global attention’

E-learning contents of the Delhi government schools have been getting global recognition with users from about 20 countries accessing it during the pandemic, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Monday. 

“Online classes of Delhi government school teachers are being accessed in approximately 20 countries including the UK, the USA, Germany, etc.” he said

Deputy CM gives smartphones to students 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday distributed 230 smartphones, collected with the help of civil society, among students of a government school in Rohini to help them attend online classes. 

The devices have been collected by the Government Sarvodaya co-ed Secondary Vidyalaya in Rohini with the help from civil society members.

