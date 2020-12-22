Delhi zoo caretakers given tips about tiger care at workshop

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Months after the death of a white tigress, who was part of a tiger breeding programme, due to birth complications at Delhi zoo, the administration on Monday held a workshop on management of in-captivity big cats. Attendants and other zoo keepers were sensitized about various issues involved with the tigers breeding plan and raising awareness about the animals’ management.

“Animals in the wild and in captivity are very different situations. We want zookeepers and attendants to understand the crucial difference. As we are part of select zoos where extra care is shown to the breeding programme, knowledge and precaution are necessary. The workshop helped in developing that understanding,” said Delhi Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey.

The national zoological park continues to be closed to the public since the first lockdown. The authorities have used the time for conducting in-house workshops on different kinds of animal species. A white tigress ‘Nirbhaya’ died while giving birth to cubs. Her death was attributed to an infection in the womb. Before that a tiger had died due to old age at the zoo.

The surviving cub of Nirbhaya is being hand-reared at the zoo hospital, Pandey said. During the workshop the caretakers were informed about breeding techniques and why the conservation of these animals is important. Interestingly, there is a divide on captive breeding. Some wildlife experts say tigers are often inbred, which can cause birth defects and health issues. They advocate reintroduction efforts to boost the tiger populations in the country.