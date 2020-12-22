STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Health condition of passengers arriving from UK to be checked: Delhi govt

All passengers arriving from the UK are now being tested for COVID-19 at Delhi airport, Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters.

Published: 22nd December 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Airport is now connected with 66 international destinations through Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights.

Delhi Airport is now connected with 66 international destinations through Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid mounting concern over a new strain of COVID-19 detected in the UK, the Delhi government on Tuesday said it will check the health condition of passengers, who have arrived here recently from the UK, by visiting their houses.

All passengers arriving from the UK are now being tested for COVID-19 at Delhi airport, Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters.

"The Delhi government is on alert in the wake of a mutated coronavirus strain detected in the UK. The situation is being closely monitored and mandatory tests are being conducted at the Delhi airport for all passengers arriving from that country," he said.

READ| Seven flyers from UK test COVID-19 positive at Delhi, Kolkata Airports amid concerns over new strain

Jain said Delhi has fought difficult battles with COVID-19 and all efforts will be made to ensure that the improvement made in the management of the pandemic is "not reversed".

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday said all flights from the UK to India and vice versa will remain suspended from Wednesday to December 31, in view of the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus there.

In the last two weeks, about 6000-7000 people have landed at Delhi airport, many of whom would have travelled to other places like Punjab from thereon, Jain said.

"We will go house-to-house and do check-up of passengers to assess their condition, and also advice them to isolate themselves for some time," he said.

Sources said passengers coming from the UK are being administered RT-PCR tests at the airport.

Anyone testing negative but with symptoms will be kept in institutional isolation and those testing negative will also be asked to go into self-isolation for seven days, they said.

Jain has also appealed to those who have recently come from the UK to monitor their health and go for tests at the slightest of COVID-like symptoms, and inform the government.

Asked about the threat of the new virus strain entering Delhi, he said, "CM Kejriwal had appealed to the Centre to close flights from the UK, and it had been done.

So, we are doing everything possible to contain the spread".

A new vaccine is being prepared to treat COVID-19, he said. Asked if the new strain could negate its efficacy, he said, "Only scientists and ICMR can comment on it".

Delhi recorded 803 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest since August 17, taking tally to over 6.17 lakh, even as the death toll increased to 10,304 with 27 new fatalities.

"We recorded such a low number of cases and a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent," Jain said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
virus strain Coronavirus Delhi govt
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp