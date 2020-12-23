Delhi man photoshops woman's image, portrays her as his wife on social media

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For Reshma, life was running smooth until November 2018 when she found her photo photoshopped and uploaded, with another man who portrays her to be his wife on Facebook.

Taking cognisance of the case, Metropolitan Magistrate, Ashish Kumar Meena directed registration of an FIR against the accused man Ravi Prasad.

Pursuant to the complaint, Reshma’s photo was uploaded by Ravi in an offensive and unobjectionable manner with him.

The photographs were merged/photoshopped uploaded on Facebook in order to tarnish the image of the girl and her family.

Reshma had to face tough battle at home too, with her husband and in-laws questioning her about the photographs.

Advocate Krishna Kumar Sharma who appeared on behalf of the girl argued before the court that the accused has as many as 6 Facebook accounts with different names and his act of posting the picture is an offence of defaming her in public.

Sharma also told the court that when the girl and her father tried to approach the accused and asked to remove the pictures from the social media website, accused was started demanding for personal favours, money, and even gave life threat. The court took all the submissions on record. “The investigating officer shall be at liberty to investigate the matter impartially and in accordance with law,” the order stated.