STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man photoshops woman's image, portrays her as his wife on social media

Pursuant to the complaint, Reshma’s photo was uploaded by Ravi in an offensive and unobjectionable manner with him.

Published: 23rd December 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For Reshma, life was running smooth until November 2018 when she found her photo photoshopped and uploaded, with another man who portrays her to be his wife on Facebook.

Taking cognisance of the case, Metropolitan Magistrate, Ashish Kumar Meena directed registration of an FIR against the accused man Ravi Prasad.

Pursuant to the complaint, Reshma’s photo was uploaded by Ravi in an offensive and unobjectionable manner with him.

The photographs were merged/photoshopped uploaded on Facebook in order to tarnish the image of the girl and her family. 

Reshma had to face tough battle at home too, with her husband and in-laws questioning her about the photographs.

Advocate Krishna Kumar Sharma who appeared on behalf of the girl argued before the court that the accused has as many as 6 Facebook accounts with different names and his act of posting the picture is an offence of defaming her in public.

Sharma also told the court that when the girl and her father tried to approach the accused and asked to remove the pictures from the social media website, accused was started demanding for personal favours, money, and even gave life threat. The court took all the submissions on record. “The investigating officer shall be at liberty to investigate the matter impartially and in accordance with law,” the order stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
identity theft cyber crime Delhi cyber crime
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp