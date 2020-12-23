STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New COVID strain: 11 passengers from four UK flights test positive for coronavirus at Delhi airport

In her statement, Agarwal said 50 passengers of the aforementioned four flights have been put under institutional quarantine.

Published: 23rd December 2020 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers can now get tested for Covid-19 at the Delhi airport

Passengers can now get tested for Covid-19 at the Delhi airport (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eleven passengers on four flights from the UK were found positive for COVID-19 when tested on arrival at the Delhi airport, said Gauri Agarwal, founder of the Genestrings Diagnostic Center, on Wednesday.

Genestrings is handling coronavirus testing of all passengers at the Delhi airport.

In her statement, Agarwal said 50 passengers of the aforementioned four flights have been put under institutional quarantine.

As a new coronavirus strain has emerged in the UK, the government on Monday ordered that all passengers coming from there would be tested on arrival at the Indian airports.

Since this directive, a total of four UK flights have landed in Delhi, Agarwal said.

ALSO READ: Phase 1, 2 trials show Covaxin helps generate antibodies that may last up to one year

The government on Monday said that if a passenger on UK-India flight is tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, then passengers sitting in the same row, three rows ahead and three rows behind will also be put under institutional quarantine.

Agarwal explained, "Testing was done comprehensively, as directed, irrespective of any existing reports or exemptions. A total of 950+ inbound passengers from London were tested at our lab at T3 terminal, IGI (Indira Gandhi International) Airport and 11 of them tested positive."

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday suspended all flights connecting India and the UK from Wednesday to December 31.

Agarwal said, "These (aforementioned) 11 samples were duly stored in cold storage and sent to NCDC, Delhi for further research using genome sequencing. We do not know yet if any of these positive cases are infected with the new UK strain."

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) works under the Union Health Ministry.

Passengers who test positive for COVID-19 at the airport are put under institutional quarantine by the state government.

Agarwal said that 50 passengers have been put under quarantine.

"Our understanding is that the health ministry may have given directive to ensure proper contact tracing to authorities at the airport, and hence passengers sitting in the same row or nearby rows on the flight might have been asked to be quarantined," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi airport Coronavirus new virus strain Britain
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp