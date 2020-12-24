AAP to aid farmers take on BJP leaders in court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party will provide legal aid and “every assistance required” to the protesting farmers to challenge the Centre’s new farm laws in court. The party will also assist farmers to seek justice against those BJP leaders who have been “abusing and calling them names”. AAP on Wednesday said that it will help farmers in taking legal action against such leaders.

“The three black farm laws have the propensity to destroy the lives and livelihoods of our farmers, who’ve been fighting for justice and for their rights for several weeks now. Their collective sorrow and pain are for everyone to see. In order to make themselves heard, they marched towards Delhi, only to be stopped at the borders, only to be insulted, abused and maligned,” said AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Wednesday.

Chadha further said that the BJP has been maligning the farmers as part of a conspiracy. “BJP leaders have called the country’s farmers ‘terrorists’ and ‘foreign agents’. Farmers are hurt by these comments and want justice from the court. AAP will help the farmers in this,” he added.

“It is indeed tragic that even on the National Farmers Day, our farmers are sitting in the bitter cold, fighting for their rights. I would urge BJP leaders to take a long hard look at the faces of each farmer. The wrinkles on their face will tell you how hard they work,” added Chadha.

Protest at BJP MP’s house

The Aam Aadmi Party protested outside BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s house over his alleged defamatory comments on farmers. AAP MLA Atishi, leading the protest, said that if the central government does not withdraw all three farm laws and BJP leaders do not apologise to the farmers then the protest will go on.

MLAs Madan Lal and Kuldeep Kumar and MCD election in-charge Durgesh Pathak were present at the protest. Workers were stopped by police before reaching the residence of Bidhuri.

Farmer leader writes to PM

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) chief Sheoraj Singh, who is camping at the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida since December 2, on Wednesday wrote a letter in blood to the PM Narendra Modi demanding the repeal of the new farm laws