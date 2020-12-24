STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi’s air quality ‘severe’; stone crushers to remain shut

No major improvement is predicted till December 26, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting centre.

Published: 24th December 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality remained “severe” for the second day on the trot on Wednesday amid slow wind speed and lowering temperature, prompting the CPCB to order closure of hot mix plants and stone crushers till January 2.

No major improvement is predicted till December 26, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting centre. The city’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 433. It was 418 on Tuesday, 332 on Monday, 321 on Sunday and 290 on Saturday.

Air pollution in the neighbouring cities of Faridabad (428), Ghaziabad (472), Greater Noida (476) and Noida (462) also remained in the “severe” zone. With the air quality persisting in the “severe” zone, the CPCB directed that hot mix plants and stone crushers will remain closed “all the time” till January 2.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to provide hot water at night shelters. Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday visited the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) night shelter at ISBT, Dandi Park, to review the provision of amenities and gave the directions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi air pollution Delhi Delhi aqi
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp