Delhi man booked for raping woman, forcing her to convert for marriage    

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A case was registered on a woman’s complaint in Sarita Vihar that a man allegedly forced her to convert her religion for marriage and later raped her, Police said on Wednesday.

It was also alleged that the accused hid his real identity and used to live at her house as a tenant, they said. According to the police, a complaint was received on Monday where the woman, a resident of Sangam Vihar, came to the Sarita Vihar police station and handed over her complaint.

It was alleged that Sahib Ali alias Rahul (20) was staying as a tenant in her house. After they had both developed friendship, he took her one day to Ali Vihar where she met several of his family members including father, mother, brother, sister and brother-in-law, a senior police officer said.

A few days later, she was taken to his parents’ house where he had physical relations with her without her consent. In the complaint, it was alleged that the accused also married her and later forced her to convert her religion.