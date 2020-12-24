STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Resolve high security number plate, sticker related complaints in 3-4 days: Kailash Gahlot

The meeting was held after many vehicle owners have complained about the process. “It should also be ensured that the grievance is resolved within the next 3-4 working days.

Published: 24th December 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday convened a meeting with all the stakeholders to address the public grievances concerning the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) and Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers for vehicles. He directed the officials to streamline the overall grievance mechanism and recommended that each complaint be assigned a unique reference number and its receipt to be acknowledged in 24 hours.

The meeting was held after many vehicle owners have complained about the process. “It should also be ensured that the grievance is resolved within the next 3-4 working days. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) sought time from the minister to streamline and strengthen the overall process of booking and delivery of HSRP and stickers and agreed to resolve all issues before the next meeting on December 30,” said a statement from the office of minister.

Gahlot advised increasing the number of OEMs and dealers in areas where the sufficient number of dealers are not available. SIAM has also been directed to scale up and strengthen their Home Fitment facility so that public does not have to step out to get their HSRP affixed, considering the pandemic. 

In response to the increasing queries on vehicles registered in other states, SIAM and transport department has been advised to come up with a solution as soon as possible to ensure that Delhi’s public is not inconvenienced, said an official.  

The background for colour-coded stickers for diesel vehicles shall be Orange, Light Blue for the petrol and CNG vehicles and grey for all other vehicles. Further, it notified that the vehicles complying with BS-VI norms should have a green stripe at the top third of the registration plate/colour-coded sticker. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kailash Gahlot Delhi
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp