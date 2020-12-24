Resolve high security number plate, sticker related complaints in 3-4 days: Kailash Gahlot

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday convened a meeting with all the stakeholders to address the public grievances concerning the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) and Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers for vehicles. He directed the officials to streamline the overall grievance mechanism and recommended that each complaint be assigned a unique reference number and its receipt to be acknowledged in 24 hours.

The meeting was held after many vehicle owners have complained about the process. “It should also be ensured that the grievance is resolved within the next 3-4 working days. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) sought time from the minister to streamline and strengthen the overall process of booking and delivery of HSRP and stickers and agreed to resolve all issues before the next meeting on December 30,” said a statement from the office of minister.

Gahlot advised increasing the number of OEMs and dealers in areas where the sufficient number of dealers are not available. SIAM has also been directed to scale up and strengthen their Home Fitment facility so that public does not have to step out to get their HSRP affixed, considering the pandemic.

In response to the increasing queries on vehicles registered in other states, SIAM and transport department has been advised to come up with a solution as soon as possible to ensure that Delhi’s public is not inconvenienced, said an official.

The background for colour-coded stickers for diesel vehicles shall be Orange, Light Blue for the petrol and CNG vehicles and grey for all other vehicles. Further, it notified that the vehicles complying with BS-VI norms should have a green stripe at the top third of the registration plate/colour-coded sticker.