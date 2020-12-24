Venture out only if must, say Delhi doctors

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Advising people to not venture out of their homes unless absolutely necessary, doctors have stated that decreasing temperatures have increased the risk of people falling prey to coronavirus as well other respiratory problems. For a COVID patient, it means a rise in complications — even a slight exposure to air pollutants can turn fatal for them, they say. As it is winters sees a substantial increase in the risk of diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and even lung cancer.

“The onset of the winters has made matters worse. We need to look for sustainable solutions and be more aggressive in controlling air pollution as we have been seeing a surge in the number of respiratory tract disease cases in our OPDs since November,” says Dr Arunesh Kumar, Senior Consultant and Head of Respiratory Medicine and Pulmonology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram. “With air pollution and COVID-19, rise in non-communicable diseases is going to become a huge burden,” he adds.

Doctors at Ghaziabad’s Columbia Asia Hospital have noted a 70 per cent rise in pneumonia cases among children, especially between ages 5 and 15, with the onset of winter this year. This, they say, poses an additional challenge as those infected with COVID-19 virus may develop pneumonia.

“Pneumonia is a viral and contagious respiratory distress that affects children more as they breathe faster than adults and are closer to the ground level where concentration of the pollutants is maximum,” explains Dr Sumit Gupta, Paediatrician, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad, adding that those subjected to passive smoking are more at risk.

Even the neonatals are not safe. “Rising air pollution can lead to increased irritation and inflammation in the lungs, which in turn precipitates infection. Earlier, such instances were confined to kids exposed to indoor pollution where chulhas and smoking was common. But now it’s everywhere thanks to the polluted air which affects the community as a whole.

Neonates are experiencing nasal block and need to be kept under observation in neonatal intensive care units (NICU),” says Dr Rohit Arora, Head of Neonatology & Pediatric, Miracles Mediclinic & Apollo Cradle Hospital, Gurgaon, adding that children should be given small sips of water and infants, breastfed more often to prevent dehydration.

Agrees Dr Sudip Chowdhury, Paediatrician, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar, Gurgaon. “Since the end of October, admissions to our Paediatric Intensive Care Unit have increased by 12 per cent, with most of them suffering from breathing issues, allergic reactions, common cough and cold as well as pneumonia and congestion in lungs,” he says.

Air pollution not only causes considerable deterioration of the vital organs but also damages the cells, and long term exposure to air pollutants can cause DNA mutations, warn doctors, advising people to stay indoors, and mandatory use of face masks when going out.