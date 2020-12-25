STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HSRP enforcement drive on hold for now in Delhi

While there has been no official directive, the transport department will not take punitive actions against those not having the stickers or HSRP for now.

Published: 25th December 2020 08:38 AM

Cars, passenxger vehicles, car, automobile, vehicles

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has decided to pause the enforcement drive against vehicles that don’t have high-security registration plates (HSRP) or colour-coded fuel stickers, according to sources. While there has been no official directive, the transport department will not take punitive actions against those not having the stickers or HSRP for now.

There has been a rising number of complaints from vehicle owners over problems in the booking, delivery and affixation process. The transport department has begun an enforcement drive earlier this month imposing a Rs 5,500 penalty on violators. 

The Delhi High Court on Thursday also suggested to the AAP government to give more time to people to obtain colour-coded fuel stickers and high-security registration plates (HSRP) before it starts fining them for the violations. A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh said the Delhi government should not create panic among the citizens which would make some people take advantage of the situation.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday has met all the stakeholders to address the public grievances concerning HSRP and colour-coded fuel stickers. Gahlot has directed officials to streamline the overall grievance mechanism. He has suggested assigning a unique reference number to each grievance. He has also asked to ensure that the grievance is resolved within the next 3-4 working days.

Govt waives penalty on road tax liabilities

In a major relief to transport vehicle owners, the Delhi government on Thursday exempted them from paying penalty on road tax liabilities for the period of April to December 2020. Announcing the decision, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Arvind Kejriwal government stands with the common people in difficult times.

“In view of several representations and requests recieved for exemption of road tax and penalty in respect of transport vehicles due to prevent Covid-19 situation, a proposal for giving direction to the taxation authority not to levy penalty on road tax from 1st April to 31st December 2020 under section 11 of Delhi Motor Vehicles Taxation Act 1962 was put up for obtaining approval,” read a circular undersigned by the State Transport Authority (STA). “The prposal was further put before Delhi government’s approval and upon the consideration of L-G Delhi, the transport department has approved that the taxation authority may not levy penalty on payment of road tax for the period,” it added.

TAGS
HSRP drive Delhi government
