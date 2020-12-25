Plan to decongest Delhi's ring road stretch from Raja garden to Punjabi Bagh gets nod

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to decongest and improve the capacity of Ring Road from the Raja Garden flyover to Punjabi Bagh flyover, the Public Works Department will conduct a corridor development and street network plan of the corridor.

The PWD will provide three lanes — a dual carriage way grade separator from Raja Garden crossing over the Club Road intersection along with doubling the existing flyover over the Punjabi Bagh crossing (Moti Nagar intersection).

The proposal was approved by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday in the 61st governing body meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC). The proposal aims to decongest the Ring Road and improve its capacity. Once constructed, it will also help in signal-free movement from Dhaula Kuan to Azadpur on the Ring Road, said officials.

Two other projects were also cleared by the UTTIPEC — a road over bridge and under bridge at Railway Crossing (Delhi-Ambala line) on Khera Kalan to Khera Khurd Road, and second, NCR Transport Corporation’s plan to construct a rapid transport system complex at Jangpura. “The first proposal will provide uninterrupted movement across the Delhi-Ambala railway line at the crossing,” said an official.

In the second plan, the NCRTC has planned to accommodate an operation control center, service buildings, and essential staff quarters along with other required installations of rapid rail transit system (RRTS) at Jangpura.

“This land is bound by three rail tracks forming a triangle and has a very poor connectivity with adjacent roads. We would have a provision of trumpet towards Mathura Road, which will be four-lane divided with a two-metre footpath on either side, and a two-lane undivided flyover with two-metre wide footpath on both sides (along the railway line) towards Ring Road,” said an official.