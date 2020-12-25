Police raid office of advocate fighting for Delhi riot accused

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday raided the office of advocate Mehmood Pracha, who is representing multiple accused in north-east Delhi riots cases which claimed at least 53 lives.

He was also handling several cases related to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The raid, which started at 12.30 pm and continued till late evening, was carried out in connection with a case of forgery and criminal conspiracy registered against Pracha on court order in August.

The search warrant authorised the police to search for “incriminating documents” and meta-data of outbox of email account which was used to send the incriminating documents.

“During the course of investigation, search warrants to look for electronic and other evidence from the premises of two members of the Bar were obtained from the court and the same are being executed in a professional manner at one location in Nizamuddin and another at Yamuna Vihar,” said a senior police officer.

According to sources, the police seized laptops, computer and other electronic devices from Pracha’s office.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the advocate is heard asking the Special Cell team not to seize the computer saying it was in violation of the order.

The sources said while filing a bail petition, Pracha had allegedly submitted an affidavit in court that was notarised by a lawyer who had died three years ago.

The police claimed the signatures on the affidavit were forged. The lawyer is also accused of tutoring riot some of the riot victims to give false statements.

The additional sessions judge at Karkardooma court ordered Delhi Police commissioner to issue directions to the Special Cell or the Crime Branch to look into the allegations.

Following this, the Special Cell registered an FIR against Pracha under IPC Sections 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 193 (false evidence), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 468 (forgery, cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) among others.