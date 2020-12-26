AAP MPs heckle PM Modi in Parliament over farm laws

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MPs Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh on Friday raised slogans demanding complete rollback of three farm laws inside the Central Hall of Parliament when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was paying tributes to the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The prime minister and other leaders were paying tributes to the former prime minister and ideologue of the Bharatiya Janata Party when the AAP MPs pulled out their posters and started raising slogans. A video tweeted by Singh showed him and Mann raising slogans and holding up posters. “Withdraw the anti-farmer ‘black laws’,” one of them said.

Calling the Prime Minister “egoistic” for not listening to the voice of protestors at the Singhu border, Mann said that he was trying to apprise the prime minister of the situation. “I was trying to tell the prime minister that this is the same BJP government who held a joint session at midnight to pass the GST Bill and celebrated the event.

I wanted to tell him that it was high time and his government must immediately call a special session of the Parliament and roll back these anti-farmer laws,” the Lok Sabha MP from Punjab said. Mann, the MP from Sangrur, later tweeted in Hindi, “Pro-farmer slogans echoed in the Central Hall to open the closed eyes and ears of the Modi government.”

Talking to media later, Singh said that they are not being given a chance to speak to the prime minister or put their points across to him. “Today, during the programme in Central Hall, Bhagwat Mann and I appealed for the ‘black law’ to be withdrawn. Lakhs of farmers are protesting. We support the agitation,” he said.