STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP MPs heckle PM Modi in Parliament over farm laws

Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh raise slogans in Central Hall; accuse prime minister of ignoring farmers’ voice

Published: 26th December 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Bhagwant Mann display placards as they protest over farmers’ issues in the Central Hall of Parliament on Friday; farmers at the Ghazipur border on 30th day of their protest

AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Bhagwant Mann display placards as they protest over farmers’ issues in the Central Hall of Parliament on Friday; farmers at the Ghazipur border on 30th day of their protest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MPs Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh on Friday raised slogans demanding complete rollback of three farm laws inside the Central Hall of Parliament when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was paying tributes to the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The prime minister and other leaders were paying tributes to the former prime minister and ideologue of the Bharatiya Janata Party when the AAP MPs pulled out their posters and started raising slogans. A video tweeted by Singh showed him and Mann raising slogans and holding up posters. “Withdraw the anti-farmer ‘black laws’,” one of them said. 

Calling the Prime Minister “egoistic” for not listening to the voice of protestors at the Singhu border, Mann said that he was trying to apprise the prime minister of the situation.  “I was trying to tell the prime minister that this is the same BJP government who held a joint session at midnight to pass the GST Bill and celebrated the event.

I wanted to tell him that it was high time and his government must immediately call a special session of the Parliament and roll back these anti-farmer laws,” the Lok Sabha MP from Punjab said. Mann, the MP from Sangrur, later tweeted in Hindi, “Pro-farmer slogans echoed in the Central Hall to open the closed eyes and ears of the Modi government.” 

Talking to media later, Singh said that they are not being given a chance to speak to the prime minister or put their points across to him. “Today, during the programme in Central Hall, Bhagwat Mann and I appealed for the ‘black law’ to be withdrawn. Lakhs of farmers are protesting. We support the agitation,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp