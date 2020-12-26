Delhi government hospital medical superintendent faces probe over abusing lady doctor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A lady doctor working with the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital under the Delhi government has alleged that the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the facility has abused her verbally following which an internal inquiry has been initiated. As per sources, the decision by the hospital was taken after officials at Delhi Secretariat came to know about the matter which prompted an immediate inquiry in the case.

The matter is being investigated by the hospital’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) following the protocols as per the Vishakha guidelines. The medical director of the hospital had received the complaint against the MS from the lady doctor on Wednesday.

While in the preliminary probe, the MS refused charges against him levelled however, since the matter is associated with the dignity of a woman involving code of conduct at a workplace, the hospital forwarded this case to its ICC. The matter has not been taken into police and no complaint has been filed.

