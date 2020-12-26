STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government hospital medical superintendent faces probe over abusing lady doctor

The matter is being investigated by the hospital’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) following the protocols as per the Vishakha guidelines.

Published: 26th December 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Image used for representation (Image: Twitter/Delhi Police)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A lady doctor working with the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital under the Delhi government has alleged that the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the facility has abused her verbally following which an internal inquiry has been initiated. As per sources, the decision by the hospital was taken after officials at Delhi Secretariat came to know about the matter which prompted an immediate inquiry in the case. 

The matter is being investigated by the hospital’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) following the protocols as per the Vishakha guidelines. The medical director of the hospital had received the complaint against the MS from the lady doctor on Wednesday.

While in the preliminary probe, the MS refused charges against him levelled however, since the matter is associated with the dignity of a woman involving code of conduct at a workplace, the hospital forwarded this case to its ICC. The matter has not been taken into police and no complaint has been filed.

The hospital is the first cold storage facility for Covid19. Preparations are currently underway at the facility — from installing freezers to cold chain equipment set up. As of Wednesday, over 100 freezers were brought to the hospital. The ground and first floors of the utility block, measuring about 4,700 sq ft, will be used for the storage facility. A dedicated staff will be there to monitor the functioning of these freezers

Comments

