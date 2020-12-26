'E-Sampada mobile app to bring uniformity in system across country'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Urban Affairs on Friday launched a new Web Portal and Mobile App, e-Sampada which provides a single window for all these services including allotment for over one lakh government residential accommodations, office space allotment to government organisations in 28 cities and venues like 5, Ashoka Road for social functions.

Officials said that in its endeavour to provide ‘One Nation, One System’, the erstwhile four websites (gpra.nic.in, eawas.nic.in, estates.gov.in, holidayhomes.nic.in), and two Mobile Apps (m-Awas & m-Ashoka5) of the Directorate of Estates have been integrated into one, which paves the way for all services on the same platform throughout the country.

Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep S Puri said that this is a significant step towards promotion of e-governance to boost transparency and accountability in providing various Estate Services like allotment, retention, regularisation, no dues certificate etc.

The minister said that E-Sampada is developed to simplify processes and bring uniformity in system across India. This will promote ease of living for government officers and departments as all services can be availed online on a single window with a live tracking of applications.

Real time information on utilisation of assets and delivery of service will facilitate optimum utilisation of resources. The automated processes will minimise human intervention and will lead to greater transparency. The portal provides online facility to users across India to lodge complaints, submit documents and appear for virtual hearing. It will reduce administrative cost and will save time and resources by reducing visits to Directorate of Estate.

E-Sampada Mobile App and Chatbot facility has been provided for better user experience. Service level benchmarks and activity log for officials are incorporated to ensure accountability.