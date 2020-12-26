STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held for routing Rs 9 crore black money in Delhi

During investigation, police found that the seven account holders was carrying out business activities from an address at Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara. 

Published: 26th December 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly opening seven bank accounts with forged documents and routing black money to the tune of  Rs 9 crore through them during the demonetisation drive, police said on Friday. 

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Singhal, a resident of Shahdara, they said. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Income Tax officer, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that from November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016, around Rs 9 crore was deposited in seven bank accounts opened by the same person using forged documents, police said.  During demonetization, the accused opened bank accounts on the basis of forged documents to route black money of others on commission basis, police added. 

During investigation, police found that the seven account holders was carrying out business activities from an address at Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara. On the basis of the photographs available in the KYC documents, one of the occupants was identified as Gaurav Singhal, who gave his statement to the police. 

In his statement, he admitted to have prepared fake IDs — voter cards and pan cards — for opening various bank accounts in which a large amount of cash was deposited during demonetisation, a senior police officer said. 

During investigation, the original account opening forms of all the seven bank accounts were taken on record. It was found that all the accounts were opened using two names — Yogesh Kumar and Rahul Jain, the officer said.

