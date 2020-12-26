Raghav Chadha files complaint against Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Friday filed a police complaint against Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta for allegedly leading a group of BJP workers into the headquarters of the government agency and causing serious destruction to the property.

Chadha, who is AAP’s national spokesperson, has lodged a complaint in connection with the forced entry of many people into the headquarters of the Delhi Jal Board on Thursday. In the complaint the AAP leader alleged that that the BJP leaders, including local unit president Adesh Gupta, forcibly tried to enter the office with about 200 workers.

Earlier, Chadha said that BJP leaders attacked his office as a scare tactic because they have been constantly supporting and raising voice for the protesting farmers at the borders of the city. According to the complaint, not only the property was damaged during this incident but the employees of DJB were also beaten and many were injured.

Meanwhile, BJP has denied the allegations saying that they were just there to protest against the AAP government over the ‘water tanker scam’. CCTV footage and viral pictures of the incident showed a group of people barging into the DJB office, as police force failed to stop them. BJP leader Gupta was seen addressing the workers. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also blamed the BJP for the incident and said that AAP workers will not be scared of these “cowardly” attacks by BJP and continue to support the farmers’ protest.

Kejriwal attacks BJP again, says new agri laws won’t benefit farmers



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked the BJP again saying the three farm laws do not provide any new benefit to farmers. “BJP says that the three laws are not going to harm the farmers. They say, now farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country outside the APMC, but farmers already sell their crop on lower rates in other markets. What is the ‘benefit’ of these laws?” asked Kejriwal in a tweet. “The truth is that these laws or only harmful for the farmers they will not get any benefit,” he added.

Farmers beat plates, ring bells in Noida during PM’s address



Farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws rang bells and banged plates in Noida on Friday in a demonstration timed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech. The beating of plates, ringing of bells amid sloganeering against the government for not repealing the three new laws was done at the Dalit Prerna Sthal ‘to convey farmers’ dissatisfaction’, a BKU (Lok Shakti) functionary said. Meanwhile, members of BKU (Bhanu) stayed put at the Chilla border for the 25th day in protest against the three farm laws.