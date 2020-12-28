700 kg drugs seized, 882 arrested in 2020 by Delhi police

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have seized over 700 kilograms of drug contrabands, 882 persons including notorious drug dealers and registered a total of 726 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to data shared by the Delhi Police, illegal drugs like Tramadol, Nitrazepam tablets, Codeine based syrups, opium, heroin, ganja, charas, LSD, and methamphetamine are some among the contrabands seized by different units of the police department.

The Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police have seized a total of 10.46 lakh tablets of Tramadol and Nitrazepam, 19,560 bottles of Codeine-based syrups, 500 kg Ganja trafficked from Andhra Pradesh, 5 kg Charas from two Nepali citizens, while 66 kg heroin and 27 kg opium have been recovered by the Special Cell. The Crime Branch has arrested two people involved in trafficking of Ganja, Charas and other drugs from the USA through courier using the “Dark Web”.

“Drug abuse is one of the key banes of Indian society. Besides social up and psychological/mental issues, drug abuse also gives rise to crime and disease like HIV & Hepatitis. In order to curb the drug menace, Delhi Police has been working on twin objectives of taking focused action against the drug suppliers and educating the general public about drug abuse,” said a senior police official.

To catch maximum drug trafficking activities and gangs, the Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch and Special Cell were focused on busting of the interstate network of traffickers. The district police focused on the arrest of local drug peddlers and suppliers at the police station level.

The concerted action of different wings of Delhi Police has led to busting of several networks and arrest of drug suppliers with links several states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh and others.

Delhi Police has also arrested Nepali and Nigerian drug suppliers active in Delhi as well as several notorious drug suppliers having previous involvement in the cases of drug trafficking including Sharafat Sheikh, Bishan alias Natiya, Rocky and Javed alias Sulemani.

All the field units have prepared lists of top drug suppliers active in their area and action is being taken against them, the officials said. The department has also taken steps to sensitise the general public about the menace of drug abuse. It is also preparing a list of the hot spot of drugs sale and supply in each district based on complaints and gathering or visits if addicts.