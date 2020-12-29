STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ammonia levels in Yamuna spike again; Chadha urges pollution control board to intervene

"Discharge of industrial pollutants in Yamuna through Rohtak X-Regulator and DD6 has not stopped despite repeated reminders to the Haryana govt," Chadha said in a tweet.

Published: 29th December 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chaddha (Photo | Office of Raghav Chaddha, Twitter)

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chaddha (Photo | Office of Raghav Chaddha, Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Haryana has not stopped discharging industrial pollutants into the Yamuna despite repeated reminders, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday as he urged the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to take immediate remedial measures.

Ammonia concentration in the river at the Wazirabad barrage has increased to 7 ppm (parts per million) against the permissible limit of 0.8 ppm which is likely to affect the water supply, he said.

"Discharge of industrial pollutants in Yamuna through Rohtak X-Regulator and DD6 has not stopped despite repeated reminders to the Haryana govt," Chadha said in a tweet.

"Such irresponsible behaviour of Haryana govt adversely impacting the water supply in Delhi must be dealt with sternly," he added.

Chadha urged the CPCB and the Upper Yamuna River Board to take immediate cognisance of the "nonchalant" attitude of the Haryana government and take remedial measures.

The DJB on Monday said water supply from Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants would remain affected till the ammonia level in the river reduces to a treatable limit.

These plants supply drinking water to Central, North, West and South Delhi.

The CPCB had earlier this month raised concerns over pollution and frothing in the river and asked Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure effective sewage treatment.

According to a CPCB statement, the monitoring of 22 drains in Delhi has found 14 drains "untapped and discharging sewage".

In the past, the CPCB had observed froth formation and increase in ammonia levels in the Yamuna because of discharge of untreated sewage, non-operation of existing STPs, improper functioning of effluent treatment plants installed by the industries and common effluent treatment plants located on the banks of the river.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana ndustrial pollutants Yamuna river Yamuna river pollution Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp