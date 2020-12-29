STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Breaking (bad) into a café

Interior of Breakin’ Brew

By Express News Service

Harsh Gupta, the owner of Breakin’ Brew is a die-hard fan of Breaking Bad. While other fans were binge watching seasons of Breaking Bad with popcorn and nachos in tow, this actor and filmmaker turned that show into a café, because of which East Delhi got its first karaoke café, based on the theme of Chemistry labs and hazmat suits. Gupta tells us more. 

Harsh Gupta

What led you to open the cafe in a pandemic?
I studied filmmaking and method acting in New York City, and that’s where I developed a taste for multiple cuisines. There’s also my family history in the food business, and love for coffee. When the pandemic hit, I was stuck in India without any creative work. I had to shift my energies to other interesting areas which I had kept for later in life. That is how the idea arrived to open a themed cafe. 

What led you to decide on this theme?
This theme was chosen due to safety precautions that the current times need. We have hazmat suits which are just like a PPE kit, and the ‘chemistry’ theme makes masks and safety gloves an added accessory which helps create a safe environment. Another reason was my love for the show and the fact that India didn’t have any cafes on this theme which made ours the first Breaking Bad inspired cafe in India. The entire menu is based on the theme of the show.

Tell us about the main food items here.
Main food items here are Walter Jr. Breakfast, Marie’s Chilli Noodles, Los Pollos Hermanos Burger, Dharamsala Cheese Chilli Dimsums, Meth O Med, Death by Coffee, Pugliese Wood Fired Pizza, etc.

What are the major highlights of this place?
The engaging themes, artworks, the pleasing colours, spacious seatings, live music nights, safety precautions pre and post meals, and international cuisines.

