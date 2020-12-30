Gopal Rai to undergo treatment for his spinal injury, Sisodia given his portfolios

By Express News Service

NEW DELLHI: In a late night development, Cabinet minister Gopal Rai’s portfolios were “temporarily” allocated to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as he left for Mumbai for treatment of his spinal injury on Tuesday, the Delhi government said.

Rai will be in Mumbai for the next 20 days, it said in a statement. Rai has a two decade-old bullet injury in his back. The minister was handling departments like development, general administration, environment, and forest and wildlife.

“In exercise of the power conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lt Governor in consultation with the chief minister is pleased to allocate Gopal Rai’s portfolios to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till further orders,” according to a government notification.

Sources said Rai had undergone treatment for his injury at a hospital three years ago but he was feeling weakness in his muscles and was finding difficultly in work.