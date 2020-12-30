In relief to hospitality industry, NDMC extends renewal period of health licence

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a relief to hospitality industry, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has also approved for revision of period of renewal of Health Licence to five years from three years at present.

Hotel owners who faced tough times during the pandemic have welcomed the move.

“This is a welcome move by the NDMC however in order to create a better environment for business, a single window clearance is a must” said Atul Bhargava, president, New Delhi Traders Association.

According to the traders, currently the hotel and restaurant owners in Delhi have to apply different kinds of licenses from the government — no objection certificate from Police, Delhi Fire Service, excise department and health trade licence.

All of the clearances from these departments are required for smooth running of the business.

The decision was taken at the New Delhi Municipal Council council meeting headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, where many other proposals were passed.

“The council has approved for revision of period of renewal of Health License to five years from three years at present. This is in order to achieve ease of doing business for all trades and mentioned under Section-327 to 331 of NDMC Act-1994” said the agenda of the meeting of NDMC.

Hotel industry was one of the worst impacted industries in the country, due to the Corona virus lockdown many restaurants in the iconic market of Connaught Place are either closing down or struggling to survive.

Delhi government has held meeting with industry representatives in the past to give relief to the restaurant owners opening after months of closure.