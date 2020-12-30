No entry for commercial vehicles in national capital sans RFID tags from January 1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commercial vehicles without RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags will not be allowed entry in Delhi from January 1, the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR said in a directive for reducing vehicular pollution.

The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system was setup at 13 toll plazas in the national capital to control vehicular pollution from commercial vehicles entering the city. These 13 toll plazas account for the entry of nearly 70 per cent commercial vehicles.

The commission, headed by former Delhi chief secretary M M Kutty, noted that RFID system was not being fully implemented at these toll plazas with effect from August 14 and waiver was being given to commercial vehicles without such RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags.

“Considering the pollution scenario in Delhi and the fact that commercial vehicles are important contributor to the vehicular pollution, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has been instructed to ensure RFID compliance at all the 13 toll plazas with effect from January 1, 2021, and disallowing entry of vehicles without RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags,” stated the panel, set up by the Union Environment Ministry.

The SDMC was also directed to give adequate publicity and advance intimation to minimise inconvenience to the drivers of commercial vehicle entering Delhi.

In August 2019, the SDMC had enforced a rule stipulating that commercial vehicles entering without RFID will have to pay double the mandated environment compensation charge and municipal toll tax.