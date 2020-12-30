Shocked over no FIR over missing senior citizen since 2017, notice sent to Delhi Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shocked by lack of an FIR regarding a missing senior citizen whose whereabouts are not known since July 2017, the Delhi High Court has ordered registration of an FIR and transfer of the case to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Crime Branch.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar said the non-registration of an FIR in the matter till now was also contrary to the standing orders of the Delhi Police.

The court issued notice to the state and directed it to file a status report under signature of the DCP concerned before the next date of hearing on January 7.

The order came on a habeas corpus plea filed by a woman seeking production of her then 60-year-old father who went missing on July 10, 2017.