AAP, BJP exchange barbs over saffron party's membership saga of Shaheen Bagh shooter

Though the BJP later cancelled Gurjar’s membership, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said his induction “exposes” that the BJP had planned the northeast Delhi riots.

Published: 31st December 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday attacked the BJP over reports of Kapil Gurjar, who opened fire at the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest site,  joining the saffron party. 

“BJP wrote the script of Shaheen Bagh to create communal disharmony in Delhi and to gain political advantage out of it. Earlier, the key organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest had also joined the BJP. Just about 72 hours before the (Delhi Assembly) election, both the BJP and the Delhi Police had alleged that Kapil Gujjar was associated with the AAP and BJP chief JP Nadda had said that he was a terrorist. Today, the same BJP is welcoming him,” said Bhardwaj. 

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor issued a statement reiterating that Gurjar had links with the AAP.  

“Gurjar and AAP leader Sanjay Singh wanted to create political sensation but knew it was impossible to manage his induction in Delhi BJP. So, they made him join the BJP in Ghaziabad and created a media drama over it.”

