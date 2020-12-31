Delhi curfew: Gurdwaras to conclude last congregational prayer of 2020 two hours before midnight

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gurdwaras in Delhi will conclude their last congregational prayer of 2020 two hours before the traditional midnight hour, in view of the night curfew to be imposed in the city on Thursday due to COVID-19 and its mutant UK strain.

In view of the COVID-19 situation and night curfew, the last congregational prayer of the year will be held at the Rakabganj, Sisganj and the Bangla Sahib gurdwaras at 10 pm instead of 12 am, said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee.

Night curfew will be imposed in the city from 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, and again from 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2, said an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).