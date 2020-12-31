STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Immortalising women artisans and khadi

Rakhein Hausla Aagey Badhe Hum, Shehron se Gaon Tak Judte Chalein Hum. (Let’s be courageous and move ahead, and keep connecting the cities to villages).

Published: 31st December 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Fabrics were collected from 10 Indian cities to make the 100sqm mask. (Above) Delhi-based Family of Disabled Facility handing over their contribution

By Nikita Sharma 
Express News Service

Rakhein Hausla Aagey Badhe Hum, Shehron se Gaon Tak Judte Chalein Hum. (Let’s be courageous and move ahead, and keep connecting the cities to villages). These lines belong to the Sheher Se Gaon Tak anthem that was written after Delhi-based designer Manish Tripathi started an initiative by the same name to uplift rural women. 

Taking his initiative further, Tripathi is now attempting a Guinness World Records by creating the world’s largest mask measuring 100sqm. “We will put this mask on the global map with this record. This feat will not only boost the confidence of the artisan women attached to this initiative, but also immortalise women and khadi, which were instrumental in making this mask possible,” informs Tripathi.

The record-making mask being
stitched at Tripathi’s Delhi unit

The designer travelled 10,000km to 10 cities to collect textiles from various parts of India. “The aim was to highlight the beauty of our craft and textiles by portraying different states such as Phulkari of Punjab, Ajrakh of Gujarat, Rambaans of Uttarakhand, Chikankari of Lucknow, and other states like Maharashtra, Bihar, and Rajasthan,” adds Tripathi. 

 During this journey, Uttar Pradesh Khadi Gramodyog also came on board. “We collected khadi from 75 districts of UP alone, and everything has been brought to the Delhi unit, where it is being assembled into a mask,” he adds.  Tripathi is all about going local for vocal. “When the entire world is talking about sustainable and conscious fashion, I believe this initiative will bring the attention of the public towards our own khadi fabric. Till now, people pitied artisans, but now I want their stuff to be brought for its quality. So that artisans don’t have to beg for the price of their hard work and expertise,” adds Tripathi.  

After the mask is completed, it will be taken to Lucknow on an advertisement vehicle, with the anthem as the background score. “We want the people to know the artisans who made the fabric and the effort that went into making the mask. The UP CM will unveil it in the second week of January on a 100-feet hot air balloon — symbolic of the globe,” adds the designer. 

 Later, this fabric will be distributed among the women of the self-help groups to create coasters, table mats, phone covers and other functional items.  Tripathi has trained over 7,000 women in different states of India during the pandemic for sustainable employment. “In ‘Sisterhood of Travelling Shirt’ I created assembly between villages across UP and other states.

One village made the collar, another made the cuffs, someone else did the shirt. The idea was to bring in that kind of finesse so that these women become masters of their trade. And later with the help of branding, we can line up them with forward linkage,” he adds.  On future plans, Tripathi, who has found his calling in ‘Fashion with a cause, and design with purpose’, says, “During my visits to rural areas, I found that kids have talent but they remain deprived of creative education. As part of another initiative Design Paathshala, we will provide creative training to the kids in villages.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp