AAP, CPI-M leaders seek probe from Delhi Police against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma

The Indian Youth Congress, meanwhile, lodged a police complaint against Thakur for his “inflammatory” speech at a rally in North West Delhi.

MOS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur

MOS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP and the CPI-M on Friday wrote to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik seeking probe against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their inflammatory speeches during campaign trail.

While the AAP demanding an investigation into the alleged role of Thakur in the Jamia shooting and the inclusion of his name in the FIR, CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat sought action on her party’s complaint against “hate speeches” and urged him to take preventive steps against Hindu Sena.

In the letter, the AAP said that the young man who fired from a country-made pistol at a Jamia student “took inspiration from Thakur”. “The action is part of a chronology after what Thakur had exhorted a couple of days ago,” the letter said.

The party alleged that it appeared that the firing incident took place at the behest of Thakur and therefore “an FIR in this case should include his name too”.”We are afraid that the (shooting) incident is just the tip of a bigger conspiracy of creating law and order problem to subvert Delhi elections.”

In her letter, Karat noted that “for reasons best known to you (Patnaik) and the Delhi Police, you chose not to act on our complaint.” “The direct result of your inaction was seen yesterday when an armed man shot directly at Jamia students, in full view of the Delhi Police personnel who acted as spectators,” she said.

IYC president Srinivas B V claimed the complaint was lodged against Thakur “for his inflammatory speech”.

