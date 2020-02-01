Home Cities Delhi

December 15 probe: Court seeks police reply for anti-CAA protest near Jamia last month

The plea was filed by All India Students’ Association (AISA) secretary Chandan Kumar who was booked in connection with the violence on December 15 last year.

Published: 01st February 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

An anti-CAA protest near Jamia Millia Islamia University last month.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Friday sought a response from Delhi Police on a plea claiming the agency was not conducting a fair probe into the violence during an anti-CAA protest near Jamia Millia Islamia University last month.

The petitioner also sought a court-monitored investigation into the incident. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur directed the Delhi Police to file its reply by February 5.

Advocate Adit S Pujari, appearing for Kumar, said that the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch should investigate personnel of the Jamia Nagar police station who allegedly entered the university’s campus without permission on December 15 and attacked students.

“Police cannot enter a library on a university campus and start hitting people,” Kumar’s counsel had said.
He had said that, according to media reports, 102 arrests have been made so far in the case and police should be directed to produce footage from at least one CCTV camera that shows the arrested were involved in the violence.

Pujari also claimed that the seizing of Kumar’s mobile phone by police violated his fundamental rights and he was made to unlock his phone due to pressure from the police.

TAGS
Anti CAA protest Jamia Millia Islamia University Delhi Police
