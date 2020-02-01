Delhi’s Creativity Art Gallery launches exhibition titled 'Aaghaz'

By Express News Service

With a stellar line-up of artists, Delhi’s Creativity Art Gallery launches its latest exhibition titled, Aaghaz. The name, drawn from the Japanese word Sakura translates into cherry blossom, a symbol for new beginnings.

According to Shekhar Jhamb, Director, Creativity Art Gallery, the show embraces a new perspective to the possibilities ahead. “Our space is open for artists to experiment with new compositions and colours but we insist that the style remains the same. The renowned artist MF Husain painted a number of subjects but his trademark style is imprinted on our minds. I believe, artists can go a long following this thought process.”

Twelve artists are showing their works, a few being represented for the first time.

Manish Chavda is one of these artists, noted for his district approach of first coating the colour on the canvas surface and later de-coating the colours to reveal the hidden images of his mind. He says “Transitions are so subtle that they are hardly noticed until they are gone.”

Artist Srinivasa Rao Potelu who has been working on abstract art since 1996 with extravagant fondness to paint metascapes, trying to depict something which is not easily recognisable to the world.

While Bhaskara Rao Botcha’s images of trees is part of his oeuvre because of his deep bond with nature. Chintan Zalavadia’s works represent humour, satire, narrative and desire of human relationships.

Delhi-based artist Satya Sai Mothadaka says every artist seeks inspiration from their environment. “In country like India, one of the richest sources of inspiration has been and continues to be the repertoire of motifs and symbols collectively defined by the term tradition. Thus most of my works interpret traditional religious iconography and engages with the objects and traditions of Indian mythology.”

Till: February 29

At: Creativity Art Gallery,

Haus Khas Village