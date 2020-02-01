Home Cities Delhi

Disappointed by system but will continue fight: Nirbhaya’s mother

A Delhi court postponed the execution of death warrants of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case till further order.

Nirbhaya’s mother reacts outside a city court on Friday after the execution of death warrants was postponed till further order. The four men convicted in the gruesome gangrape and murder case were to be hanged on February 1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi on Friday said she will continue her fight till the convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case are hanged, shortly after a Delhi court postponed the execution of death warrants till further order.

Wailing in agony on the court premises, Asha Devi told reporters her “hopes are dashed” but she will continue her fight.

“These convicts have no right to live. We keep getting disappointed by the system. I will continue my fight till the convicts are hanged,” she said.

A Delhi court postponed the execution of death warrants of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case till further order.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order on a plea by the convicts seeking a stay on their execution on Saturday, February 1.

Asha Devi said because of the loopholes in law the “criminals’ lawyers had the audacity to challenge me in court that they will not be hanged”. The warrants for execution of the death sentence against Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Mukesh Kumar Singh, were issued on January 17.  
With agency inputs

