Jamia Millia Islamia prohibits students from holding protests inside campus, warns of strict action

The varsity administration also directed students to report to it any unauthorised entry of outsiders in campus to avoid 'disruption of peace'.

Protestors hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi

Protestors hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday prohibited students from holding any protest meeting or agitation inside the university campus, warning them of strict action, according to officials.

The varsity administration also directed students to report to it any unauthorised entry of outsiders in campus to avoid "disruption of peace".

"Any kind of protest meeting, agitation, speeches and mass gathering or any unlawful activities causing inconvenience and disruption in the day to day academic functioning are not allowed around the central canteen or anywhere in the Jamia Millia Islamia campus," the Jamia Registrar said in an official order.

"Students are expected to cooperate actively in discipline maintenance to support exam and conduct of classes.

"They are also expected to immediately report any outsider or unauthorized campus entry as this can lead to an attempt of disruption of peace at university. Strict action will be initiated if anyone is found engaged in such activities," the registrar added.

