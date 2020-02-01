Some parties planning unrest in Delhi, AAP tells Election Commission

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Saturday urged the Election Commission to direct the Delhi Police and other agencies to take appropriate measures to prevent unrest and violence "planned by certain political parties" to sabotage the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, AAP leader Pankaj Gupta said it had come to know that certain "anti-social elements in connivance with certain political parties are planning to create unrest and violence on Sunday to subvert the law and order and impede the conduct of free and fair elections."

The AAP had submitted a video to where a group could be seen giving a call to assemble near Sarita Vihar in large numbers, he added. "We have attached the picture of one of such hoarding in some parts of Delhi," he said.

"It may be a well-planned conspiracy to sabotage the Delhi Assembly elections," the AAP leader said.

Earlier in the day, the AAP alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Home Minister Amit Shah were hatching a "deep conspiracy" to create "big disturbance" ahead of the vote.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP was fearing defeat and thus wanted to disturb the atmosphere for postponement of elections.