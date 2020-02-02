Home Cities Delhi

Delhi polls: Congress manifesto vows to move SC over Citizenship Amendment Act

The party will also not implement the National Register of Citizens and the existing form of the National Population Register, if voted to power, said Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra.

Published: 02nd February 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi polls

Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Subhash Chopra, Ajay Maken along with other leaders release the party manifesto for Delhi polls on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Sunday released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Delhi state Assembly elections with a list of 55 promises to be implemented if they come to power.

Congress after a long reign in Delhi had lost to Aam Aadmi Party in 2013 and 2015 elections. The party promised to implement unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month, cashback schemes for water and power consumers and challenge the contentious CAA in Supreme Court if voted to power.

The manifesto, titled “Aisi Hogi Hamari Delhi’’, was released at the Delhi Congress office in presence of DPCC president Subhash Chopra senior leaders Anand Sharma, manifesto committee chairman Ajay Maken, Rajiv Gowda and Sharmishtha Mukherjee among others.

The manifesto highlights that the party will challenge the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court and demand the Centre to withdraw the law by February 21 under Article 131.

The party will also not implement the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the existing form of the National Population Register (NPR) if elected.

Chopra also said that Congress will give the city a strong Lokpal within six months and will launch ‘ Sheila Pension Yojna’  under which Rs 5,000 per month will be provided to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and transgenders.

