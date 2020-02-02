Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's Seemapuri braces for three-cornered electoral contest

A pocket on the northeast border of Delhi, Seemapuri has often been in the news for petty crime, especially theft and snatching incidents.

Published: 02nd February 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

rally

For representational purpose

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A pocket on the northeast border of Delhi, Seemapuri has often been in the news for petty crime, especially theft and snatching incidents. Hence, it goes without saying that safety and security is a key issue of voters in the ensuing Assembly elections. However, apart from safety, work on upgrading the prevailing infrastructure at government schools over the last five years and national issues such as Citizenship (Amendment) Act has also been hogging the local discourse going into the elections.

Three-cornered contest
Locals at GTB Enclave, which comes within the ambit of this constituency, believe that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and its principal rival in the capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party, are in for a tough contest for the seat. The Congress, too, has fielded local heavyweight and three-time MLA Veer Singh Dhingana.
“I believe whichever party forms the government should focus on providing more amenities to senior citizens. ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana’ (AAP scheme enabling the elderly to go on a pilgrimage at government expense) is good but it has been stopped. However, one can’t solely blame the Delhi government for this. I believe this government has done enough for the welfare of the people. I will vote on the government’s work over the last five years,” Ram Gopal, an elderly from Jagatpuri Extension said.

AAP MLA upbeat
Sitting AAP MLA and Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said he is confident of retaining the seat by an even bigger margin than what he secured in the 2015 elections. “Our government has done a lot for the people of my constituency. However, there are a few issues, especially theft and snatching incidents, which need to be looked into. I am confident of surpassing my previous victory margin,” Gautam said.

Nationalism a poll clincher?
Sanjay Singh, an electrician, said he will vote on prevailing national issues as well. “Look what’s happening at JNU? Studies have taken a back seat. The economy is also in bad shape as jobs are very hard to come by. The central government isn’t focusing enough on the state of the economy. However, I believe the Delhi government has worked sincerely for the people as well as public schools,” Singh said.

Will BJP’s colony pitch work?
With the constituency home to a large number of unauthorised colonies, the BJP’s campaign around the Centre’s decision to accord ownership status to residents of such colonies seems to be gaining traction among voters. While some questioned the timing of the announcement, coming as it did just before the poll date was out, most lauded the Modi government for the move. The BJP, which is contesting the polls in alliance with the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), has fielded Sant Lal Chawariya in this reserved seat. Chawariya represents its ally. Om Pal Chauhan, who owns a garment shop in the Jagatpuri Extension area, said, “One doubts if the schemes announced would be continued after the elections. I feel Kejriwal is standing with those who are anti-India.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi polls Seemapuri three cornered electoral contest
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp