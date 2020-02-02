Home Cities Delhi

Door-to-door campaigning by BJP's Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi

Published: 02nd February 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the door to door campaign under 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' in Old Mehram Nagar in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Bhartiya Janata Party has launched a power packed campaign in Delhi with top leadership hitting the campaign trail on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda will launch a door-to-door campaign in the national capital apart from addressing several rallies.

While Shah will interact with people in Delhi Cantt area, Nadda will be in Chirag Delhi to woo voters.

Nadda will also address rallies in Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar. Shah will address public meetings in Burari, Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Garden.

BJP is leaving no stone unturned for Delhi polls as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also hit the campaign trail on Sunday and hold public meetings in Karol Bagh.

About 20 star campaigners of the BJP will be out in several areas to woo voters on Sunday as it is a public holiday and people are home.

The other BJP star campaigners who will hit the streets in Delhi include state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Former BJP Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Vasundhara Raje and Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also address public gatherings on Sunday, ahead of the February 8 Assembly election.

