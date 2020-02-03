50 days of Shaheen Bagh: Locals stage protest opposing road block

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About 200 residents of Jasola Vihar, an area near Shaheen Bagh where anti-CAA protests are on, staged a demonstration, demanding clearance of roads that are blocked by protesters.

“It has been over a month since these people have occupied the roads. We are facing difficulties due to the barricades on the road. We have to take longer routes while travelling to Noida. The DCP had promised to us that the stretch would be clear soon but nothing has happened so far,” said Suraj Adhikari, a 20-year-old shopkeeper.

“CAA has to be implemented anyway. What is the point of these protests?” he said. Forty-two-year-old Rajesh Gupta said that the attacks on protesters were wrong but said the protests it self were also wrong. “They should rather protest against Sharjeel Imam who wants to break the country,” he said. Some protesters said that Shaheen Bagh was turning into a Jantar Mantar-like space, where people gather to protest. “Our issues should be resolved soon. Children can’t go to school. They can’t study due to the agitation. Their exams are approaching. Send them to Ramlila Maidan or some other place. They can’t keep the roads blocked for this long,” said KC Jain, 80.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India transferred Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast, Chinmoy Biswal, given the incidents of firing at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). Additional DCP Kumar Gyanesh has been given the charge of DCP in the jurisdiction.“As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Sh. Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (South-East) stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA,” the order said.“In view of the ongoing situation, Commission directs that Sh. Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) Senior most Addl. DCP (South-East) shall take charge of DCP (South-East) immediately from Sh. Chinmoy Biswal IPS,” it added.