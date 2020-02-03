Full marks to student leadership

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to reimagine education, non-profit organisation Teach For India has brought the third edition of the Kids Education Revolution (KER) national summit to the capital city. Prior to the summit, running for two days, an opening ceremony is planned by the organisation called KER Night.

Here, students from diverse backgrounds will share their views on a reimagined education system through poetry, art, music, dance, and story-telling. Viewers will also witness performances by organisations such as Manzil Mystics, Umang Theater Group and so on. Panel discussions with Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, Barkha Dutt, journalist and Ashish Dhawan, philanthropist are also planned on this day.

Shaheen Mistri, Founder & CEO, Teach For India, considers KER a stage impactful for student leadership. She says, “We need to give our students opportunities to learn through making the world better. Imagine students working on problems and projects they choose and really care about alongside passionate and skilled people at all levels of the education system. Imagine children and adults shifting things by small, consistent, everyday actions of love. If we do this, everything else will improve.”

The attempt of this programme is to look at the dynamic thought processes, necessary for the growth of education system. The overall focus is to take the students beyond the classroom training and empower students to tackle difficult situations outside the school setting as well. At the summit, participants will get spot a pop- up museum called Museum of Grey Sunshine. The idea of this experience is to demonstrate promises of the education system in India.

Through the rest of the day, participants will be able to attend sessions on ‘Student Governance’, ‘Sports in Education ‘and ‘Schools by and for Children’. Delhi-based schools and companies such as Riverside School, FunSkool, MaxIndia and Simple Education Foundation are to participate in this event. Along with this, the summit will also see Teach For All network partners from USA, Armenia and China.

On: February 8 and 9 At: The American Embassy School