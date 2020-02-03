Home Cities Delhi

Jamia firing: Wrestler who supplied weapon to juvenile arrested

A case of attempt to murder under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms act was registered at the New Friends Colony Police Station and the probe was transferred to the Crime Branch.

Published: 03rd February 2020

The boy, who opened fire in Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi

The boy, who opened fire in Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a wrestler for supplying a weapon to the juvenile who had opened fire on anti-CAA protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia last week, officials said on Monday.

Ajeet (25) hails from Sahajpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district and is a wrestler by profession, they said.

"We have arrested the accused from whom the juvenile had procured the weapon. He is a wrestler," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

On January 30, the juvenile had fired at a group of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters outside the Jamia Millia Islamia injuring a student.

He was subsequently overpowered by police and taken into custody.

The juvenile is currently under protective custody, he added.

