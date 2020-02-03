Home Cities Delhi

Prakash Javadekar calls Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist', says 'enough evidence' exists to prove that

Union minister Prakash Javadekar also raked up the issue of Delhi CM Kejriwal 'staying a night at the Moga residence of Khalistani commander Gurinder Singh during the Punjab Assembly polls'.

Published: 03rd February 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called himself an "anarchist" and there is not much of a "difference between and an anarchist and a terrorist".

His remarks come a few days after the Election Commission (EC) issued a show-cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Kejriwal a "terrorist".

"Kejriwal is now asking with a sad face, 'am I a terrorist?' You are a terrorist and there is a lot of evidence to prove that. You yourself had said you are an anarchist. There is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist," the senior BJP leader said at a press conference.

Javadekar also raked up the issue of Kejriwal "staying a night at the Moga residence of Khalistani commander Gurinder Singh during the Punjab Assembly polls".

"You knew it was a militant's house. Still, you stayed there. How much more evidence do you need?" he said.

