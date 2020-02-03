WATCH | Man drags Delhi traffic cop on car's bonnet, video goes viral

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A man, allegedly to escape from paper check by the traffic cops, dragged a constable for two kilometers. The constable was trying to stop the accused by jumping atop his car's bonnet. The video of the incident, that took place in November last year, went viral on social media on Sunday.

The victim constable's name is Sunil who received injuries in the incident that happened in Nangloi area of outer Delhi.

Traffic violator drags cop on bonnet in Delhi. And the co-passenger recorded it on his mobile. @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/g1hAozgYJx — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) February 2, 2020

According to the sources in Delhi traffic police, the cops were checking papers of the vehicle at Nangloi Chowk when accused's car came from another side. The policemen indicated the accused to stop but after slowing the speed of his car the man tried to escape. Then in a bid to stop the motorist, Sunil jumped atop the bonnet of his car.

Shockingly, instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused accelerated the vehicle and dragged the cop to about two kilometres. The co-passenger in the car recorded the whole incident on his mobile. After so many requests, the accused gave a chance to Sunil to get down and then he fled away.

Now, after about two months the clip went viral on social media that prompted the police department to initiate a probe in the matter.