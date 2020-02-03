Home Cities Delhi

We demand immediate arrest of Jamia shooters: University students condemn firing incident

In third such incident within a week, two unidentified people opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night, however, no one was injured.

Published: 03rd February 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

The boy, who opened fire in Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi

The boy, who opened fire in Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of students from Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday accused those "sitting in power" of giving goons the confidence to open fire during the anti-CAA protests.

The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), which includes the university's students and alumni, condemned the firing incident outside the university on Sunday night and demanded immediate arrest of those involved.

"The impunity with which such people come and open fire shows the confidence granted by fascist forces who are sitting in power, just as much as it shows their frustration," the JCC said in a statement.

"The escalation of threats and attacks is bound to lead to casualties if steps are not taken to stop such goons. The protesters are defenceless in the face of such firings and they have been attempting to steer clear of violence in all forms," it added.

In third such incident within a week, two unidentified people opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night. No one was injured.

"The fight against the CAA and the NRC will go ahead with proper concern for safety and security of protesters. It is the Delhi Police's responsibility to take control of law and order situation, which is going out of hand," the JCC said.

"We demand immediate arrest of culprits and measures be taken to prevent further incidents. Preventing casualties is as important as anything else in planning further protests," it added.

Prior to Sunday's incident, Kapil Gujjar of Dallupura, a village on outskirts of Delhi, had fired in Shaheen Baag on February 1.

Gujjar was allegedly seen shouting, "Humare desh men aur kisi ki nahi sirf Hindu ki chalegi" (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else).

He was later arrested by the Jamia Nagar police.

Four days ago, a 17-year-old youth fired at anti-CAA protesters from Jamia Millia Islamia who were marching towards the Rajghat, injuring a student.

Undeterred by these incidents, the protests at the university are going on with full vigour.

The students have expressed anger towards the "lack of law and order" around the protests.

"The students are not scared but these incidents to deter the spirit of the protests are the reflection of how Delhi Police treats young protestors.

They are the ones who are supposed to ensure security and they have completely failed in it," said Waseem Khan, a JMI student.

Another student Mohd Arif said, "These incidents of armed shooters entering the protest areas shows desperation of the government at the Centre. The Union ministers at election rallies in Delhi have mentioned Shaheen Bagh and anti-CAA rallies several times. This shows how frustrated they are with the CAA protests".

The students, however, said the protests at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia will continue without any fear.

