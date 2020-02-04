AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hour markets, promises quality education, clean water

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 polls, focussing on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity in the national capital.

Released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty.

The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi. The manifesto also included a plan to allow markets for 24 hours under a pilot project.

Meanwhile, AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm on Wednesday and said he is ready for a public debate with him. He said if the BJP doesn't do so by then, he will meet the press to announce his next course of action.

"Delhiites want the BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate and I am ready for a debate with him," he told reporters on Tuesday after the AAP launched its manifesto for the February 8 polls.